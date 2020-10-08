Kanye West shared a video of himself holding a ‘Vote Kanye’ hat over Kamala Harris’ head while he was watching her on TV during last night’s vice presidential debate (October 7).

West, who is running for president in next month’s US election, was one of those tuned into last night’s debate between Harris and Vice President Mike Pence.

The rapper and producer took the chance during the debate to plug his own stuttering campaign on Twitter, sharing a short video of himself holding a ‘Vote Kanye’ hat over Harris’ head while he was watching the debate on a massive television screen.

They had to get the merch first https://t.co/8gBTw6g6Jq pic.twitter.com/6R0aJ6YGjJ — ye (@kanyewest) October 8, 2020

The hat is from a new line of merchandise that West has launched in support of his unlikely bid for the White House, which you can view here. The hat in question is being sold for $40 (£30.96).

West will only appear on the presidential ballot in 11 states — Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont — in the November 3 election, meaning that he effectively has no chance of winning the election.

Last week, West said he was “praying” for Donald and Melania Trump after the two tested positive for coronavirus.

“There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus,” he said, before adding that he would also pray “for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19”.