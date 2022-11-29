Kanye West walks out of interview after being challenged over antisemitic views

Kanye West walked out of an interview yesterday (November 28) after being challenged over his antisemitic views.

As Consequence reports, the rapper was recording a conversation for Tim Pool’s Timcast podcast with alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

The discussion began with Pool asking Ye about his recent meeting with Donald Trump, but the ‘DONDA’ artist quickly said that he had to “go to the heart of this antisemite claim”.

It’s said that he then went into an incoherent rant – accusing Gap, Adidas, Vogue, and Trump and Barack Obama of taking part in Jewish-led conspiracy to end his career. When Pool pushed back against West, the rapper threatened to stop the interview.

West said: “I feel like it’s a setup… I’m going to walk the F off the show if I’m having to talk about, ‘You can’t say Jewish people did it’, when every sensible person knows – that Jon Stewart knows – what happened to me, and they took it too far.”

Soon afterwards, Ye compared himself to Martin Luther King Jr. “As I’m getting hosed down every day by the press and financially, I’m just standing there,” he explained.

“When I found out they were trying to put me in jail, it was like a dog was biting my arm and I almost shed a tear. Almost. But I still walked in stride through it.”

In response, Pool acknowledged to West that “they have been extremely unfair”, leading Ye to ask who he meant by “they… we can’t say who they is?”. Pool said he was referring to the “corporate press” before Fuentes cut in to defend West.

The rapper then removed his headphones and left the studio. You can watch the conversation in the above video.

Ye has faced significant backlash of late after making a series of antisemitic remarks, wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, and expressing false claims about the death of George Floyd.

Additionally, it was alleged that he had praised “Hitler and the Nazis” during a 2018 interview with TMZ (the conversation in question is said to have been edited prior to its release).