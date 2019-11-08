Kanye West wants to change his name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West

Yeezy also confirms he's running for president in 2024

Kanye West has said that he is considering changing his name to “Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West” for a year.

The rapper made a surprise appearance at the fifth annual Fast Company Innovation festival in New York yesterday (November 7), where he spoke with Yeezy footwear designer Steven Smith, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“When people say it’s crass to call yourself a billionaire, I say I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y’all understand exactly what it is… It will be on the license plate,” he said.

“Martin Luther King didn’t get killed because he had a dream; he had something else he was gong to talk about,” he continued.

Credit: Getty

“He talked about black empowerment, economic empowerment. When I did Forbes, I showed them a $890 million (£768m) receipt and they still didn’t say ‘billionaire’. They don’t want us to know that we can buy land; they don’t want us to have the 100 percent ownership [that] I have at Yeezy.”

He also went on to say he intends to run for president in 2024.

“When I run for President in 2024,” he said, before being interrupted by laughter from the audience. “What y’all laughing at? We would create so many jobs! I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk. When you see headlines saying Kanye’s crazy – one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing, they got no opinion, they’re so scared!”

Meanwhile, West has also chalked up a new record as the first artist to monopolise the entire Top 10 on two Billboard Christian songs charts with tracks from ‘Jesus Is King’.