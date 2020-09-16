Kanye West wants to produce a Destiny’s Child gospel album

Kanye West has revealed that he wants to produce a Destiny’s Child gospel album.

The ‘Jesus Is King’ rapper took to Twitter yesterday (September 15) to share a video of himself listening to Michelle Williams’ 2014 single ‘Say Yes’, which features her former bandmates Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland.

“SAY YES!!!” West captioned the clip, adding: “We need to produce that Destiny’s Child gospel album.” You can see that post below.

It’s unclear whether West has approached the group about working the proposed record, which would be their first studio effort since 2004’s ‘Destiny Fulfilled’.

A potential collaboration between Destiny’s Child and West appears unlikely, however, owing to the rapper’s strained relationship with Beyonce’s husband Jay-Z, who he joined forces with for 2011’s ‘Watch The Throne’.

West revealed last month that he “misses” Jay, as the pair’s joint album celebrated its nine-year anniversary.

Destiny’s Child, meanwhile, have been rumoured to be making a return following their brief reunion during Beyoncé’s Coachella 2018 headline set. Last summer, the singer’s father Mathew Knowles claimed that a comeback was three years away.

Kelly Rowland later addressed the reports, explaining that she hoped it would remain a secret should the group return in the future.

This comes after Kanye West claimed that he wouldn’t share any new music until he is released from his contracts with Sony and Universal. He compared himself to Moses and the music industry to a “modern day slave ship” in the tweet.