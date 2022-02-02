Kanye West will not have “final edit and approval” on upcoming ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ documentary

Kanye West will not be given “final edit and approval” on the forthcoming documentary Jeen-Yuhs, according to the film’s directors.

The rapper and producer’s music career is the subject of the upcoming three-part movie, which is set for release on Netflix on February 16.

West, who is now legally known as Ye, made a statement about the film on Instagram on January 21 in which he “kindly” said: “I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix.

“Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image.”

Speaking in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Jeen-Yuhs’ directors Coodie and Chike have now said that they will not be granting West his request to “open the edit room”.

“Me and Chike have a company called Creative Control, because you don’t want to lose your creative control,” Coodie said.

“If Kanye wasn’t as polarising of a character as he was, we wouldn’t have an interesting doc,” Chike added. “This just comes with the territory. This is Kanye’s personality, so you just embrace it and then it’s going to take us, take us wherever it takes us…. This is the person that we’re dealing with. We all know what we’re dealing with.”

Coodie further said that he encountered West in LA yesterday (February 1), where they had a “friendly” conversation about the latter’s post.

“I asked him, ‘Did he watch the film?’ And he said, ‘I have a process,’” Coodie recalled. “I said, ‘That’s great that you got your process’. And we just talked as brothers from that point.”

Coodie added that “God has the final cut” on the film, before Chike said that West’s aforementioned Instagram post was “a blessing” for the promotion of Jeen-Yuhs.

West, meanwhile, is currently working on ‘DONDA 2’, the sequel album to 2021’s ‘DONDA’. He previously said that the record will be released on February 22.