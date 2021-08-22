Kanye West wipes his Instagram, posts sole picture of his childhood home

Kanye West has posted a picture of his childhood home to Instagram after deleting the rest of the content on his page.

On Friday (August 20), the rapper, producer and fashion mogul took a trip down memory lane ahead of his third ‘DONDA’ listening event, set to take place at Chicago’s Soldier Field stadium on Thursday (August 26).

After sharing a picture of his childhood home in Chicago’s South Shore neighbourhood, where he lived with his late mother Donda, who is the inspiration behind the title of his long-awaited 10th studio album, West erased the rest of his account’s content.

Last year, West bought his childhood home for a reported $225,000, according to local news station WGN9.

West’s mother bought the home in the early 1980s and sold it in 2004. After it went through foreclosure, it was bought by the rapper’s friend and collaborator, Rhymefest, who planned to turn the home into a “community arts incubator”.

In 2016, Rhymefest called West out for having “abandoned” the charity and its plans, after which West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, took to social media to defend her then husband.

Since returning to Instagram in late July, West had shared numerous posts, including his temporary living quarters inside Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium, where he held his first two ‘DONDA’ listening events and had been living while completing the album.

Earlier this week, West’s manager, Bu Thiam, confirmed that the rapper’s long-delayed ‘DONDA’ album will be released following his listening event in Chicago this week.

West’s 10th studio album has already been previewed during two listening events at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, though the record is still yet to be released.

However, Thiam has now said that West will “absolutely” release ‘DONDA’ after this week’s listening event, although he didn’t confirm the exact release date.

Meanwhile, West has seemingly responded to Drake’s diss on the latter’s Trippie Redd collaboration ‘Betrayal’, calling him out in a group text between eight people – one of whom being Pusha T.