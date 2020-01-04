Kanye West’s ‘Yeezus’ was originally titled ‘Thank God for Drugs’

The name of Kanye West‘s sixth album, ‘Yeezus’, was originally called ‘Thank God for Drugs’, his art director has confirmed.

Joe Perez, who heads up the art department at West’s creative company DONDA, yesterday (January 3) shared visual concept’s for Ye’s 2013 album. One of the posts includes an early cover design that featured a clear CD case similar to the final ‘Yeezus’ cover but with the title ‘Thank God for Drugs’ sprawled across it.

“Pre-Yeezus gif concepts – Round 2. Before naming the album Yeezus, the title was ‘Thank God For Drugs’, wrote Perez in the caption.

It’s confirmed a longstanding rumour about the album’s original name. Genius highlighted a seven-year-old kanyetothe.com post in which a user claimed that West’s record would be called ‘Thank God for Drugs’ or ‘Black American Psycho’.

In other news, West has responded to Drake after he questioned whether the rapper would ever make “secular” music again.

Drake recently took part in a wide-ranging interview with Rap Radar, during which he spoke about his beef with Pusha T and discussed West’s path into non-secular music.

“God bless him on his new journey, but I don’t even know if he’s ever going to make secular music again or not… I don’t know,” Drake said. “If he turns up on me again, I’ll turn up on him again. I guess that’s what it is. I’m always down.”

West took issue with Drake’s use of the word “secular” and discussed it at his latest Sunday Service session, held on LA’s Skid Row. “I take offence when somebody call me secular,” he said. “Y’all can look at the domes that we was building, affordable homes, y’all call that bizarre. Y’all can take the picture of me painting it silver, y’all can call that what y’all want.

“But don’t call me secular ’cause secular is trying to say that I’ll do anything for anyone other than Christ. That’s where they got it messed up. That’s where they got it twisted,” he said.