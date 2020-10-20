Kanye West’s appearance on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ has been cancelled

Kanye West‘s upcoming appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience will no longer take place this week after a member of the podcast’s crew tested positive for coronavirus.

Over the weekend (October 17), West appeared to confirm that he would feature as a guest on Rogan’s hit show this coming Friday (October 23) by sharing screenshots of a FaceTime call he’d been on with the host.

Though the rapper’s long-awaited interview had not been officially announced, Rogan took to Instagram today (October 20) to confirm that “all podcasts are cancelled this week” due to producer Jamie Vernon testing positive for COVID-19.

“I tested negative, and the rest of the staff tested negative but we’re shutting everything down until we get an all clear from our doctor,” Rogan explained in the video announcement and its accompanying caption.

“I was out of town last week and the shows that aired had all been previously recorded, so I haven’t had any contact with Jamie in the past 9 days except for briefly today, but I’m staying away from everyone and being tested every day until I know I’m in the clear.”

Rogan added that he would keep fans updated as to when the podcast will resume. You can see the post above.

Last week (October 12), West tweeted that he “would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week. I have my team trying to get your number Joe. I’m in Calabasas. Let’s do this my friend”.

West released his latest track ‘Nah Nah Nah’ last Friday (October 16). Shortly afterwards, he shared DaBaby’s verse from the new song, although it is currently unclear whether it will be released as an official collaboration.