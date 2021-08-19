Kanye West’s Chicago ‘DONDA’ listening event will be livestreamed on Apple Music

Kanye West‘s next ‘DONDA’ listening event in Chicago is set to be livestreamed on Apple Music.

The rapper and producer’s much-anticipated tenth studio album has already been previewed during two listening events at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, though the record is still yet to be released.

West confirmed yesterday (August 18) that the third ‘DONDA’ event will be held at Soldier Field stadium in Chicago on August 26, with the album now slated to arrive the day after (via Apple Music).

Further details about the Chicago ‘DONDA’ event have now emerged. The show is set to be livestreamed once again on Apple Music.

Prior to West’s second Atlanta event, he broadcasted a livestream on Apple Music from a dressing room at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and was seen sleeping, exercising and recording with his collaborators.

Billboard reports that Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia will serve as the Chicago listening event’s creative director, while West’s personal videographer, Nico Ballesteros, will be filming the live event.

Ameer Sudan, a close confidant of West’s, told Billboard that the Chicago ‘DONDA’ event will be grander than the previous two, saying: “Expect a more detailed show on a whole other level.”

Tickets for the ‘DONDA’ event at Soldier Field in Chicago go on sale tomorrow (August 20) at 12pm CST (6pm BST) from here.

West’s second ‘DONDA’ listening event earlier this month was reportedly Apple Music’s biggest-ever livestream.

5.4 million viewers on Apple Music watched the event, eclipsing the previous record of 3.3 million people who tuned in for the first Atlanta ‘DONDA’ event.