Kanye West’s childhood home ‘vandalised’ by Drake fans

Kanye West’s childhood home in Chicago has reportedly been ‘vandalised’ by Drake fans as the rivalry between the two artists rolls on.

As Uproxx reports, three signs appeared on the steps leading up to West’s childhood home. One sign promotes Drake’s forthcoming album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’, while another attacks Justin LaBoy, the media personality who has been promoting West’s forthcoming album, ‘Donda’.

The final sign, “45 44 Burnt Out”, references a recent collaboration between Drake and Trippie Redd, ‘Betrayal’, where Drake seemingly takes a swipe at West.

Kanye West’s childhood home is vandalized by Drake fans pic.twitter.com/ZsgxRPE7QN — 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙙. (@StrappedHH) August 28, 2021

It comes as the long-running beef between the two rappers recently flared up again. Following Drake’s collaboration with Trippie Redd, West criticised him a group text between eight people, including Pusha T.

“I live for this. I’ve been fucked with by nerd ass jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you,” West wrote in the text message.

Following that, West shared a post on social media containing a screenshot of a map showing what is presumed to be Drake’s Toronto mansion, with a full address listed below it. The post was swiftly deleted after being posted.

West bought his childhood home for a reported $225,000 last year, according to local news station WGN9. The building also played a central role during his third ‘DONDA’ listening party last week.

Recently, Drake appeared to confirm that ‘Certified Lover Boy’ will be released on September 3 after he “hacked” into the ESPN show SportsCenter last Friday (August 27). The show’s broadcast was intentionally interrupted by grainy footage of a hooded figure holding a sign which read “CLB September 3”.