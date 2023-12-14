Kanye West’s daughter North to make rap debut on new song

Kanye West‘s daughter North is set to make her rap debut on her father’s forthcoming new album ‘Vultures’.

The record, which is a collaborative project with Ty Dolla $ign, was previewed by the two rappers at a listening party in Miami, Florida on Tuesday night (December 12). They reportedly premiered 10 tracks from the LP.

A host of guest artists who contributed to ‘Vultures’ – including Chris Brown, Offset and Kodak Black – were also in attendance at the event, as was Ye’s 10-year-old daughter North West.

During the listening event party, North took to the stage to lipsync along to a guest verse she recorded for a ‘Vultures’ cut. “It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie / Don’t try to test me / It’s gonna get messy / It’s gonna get messy / Just, just bless me,” she rapped.

It is reported that North appears on the song ‘Worship’, but this is yet to be confirmed at the time of writing. Check out footage of the performance here:

Additionally, the upcoming album is believed to contain a James Blake sample and a collaboration with Nicki Minaj called ‘New Body’. Other song titles include ‘Back To Me’, ‘Beg Forgiveness’, ‘Drunk’ and ‘Gun To My Head’.

‘Vultures’ is due for release tomorrow (December 15). The LP was last month previewed by the single of the same name, which features the controversial West line: “How I’m anti-Semitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch.”

Meanwhile, opening track ‘Everybody’ contains an unauthorised sample of Backstreet Boys’ 1997 hit ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’.

According to Variety, due to the ‘Vultures’ song not yet being released and not earning money, West was allowed to play it publicly at this week’s listening party as this would not be a copyright violation.

North West previously rapped onstage alongside her father during a Yeezy fashion show in Paris in 2020.