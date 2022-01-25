Kanye West’s ‘DONDA 2’ is “coming sooner than you think”

Kanye West‘s follow-up to his 2021 album ‘DONDA’ is “coming sooner than you think”, according to his friend and associate Steven Victor.

The rapper and producer, who is now legally known as Ye, released his highly-anticipated tenth studio album back in August following numerous delays.

Speculation about a sequel album to ‘DONDA’ has been mounting in recent weeks, with Victor – who worked with West as the COO of his label GOOD Music – claiming earlier this month that West is currently working on what he described as “his new masterpiece”.

In a new interview with Complex, Victor has now claimed that ‘DONDA 2’ is “coming sooner than you think”.

“Tonight, we’re leaving here and going to the studio,” he said. “We’re working on ‘DONDA 2’. We’re [also] putting the finishing touches on Pusha T‘s album.”

Asked about the current progress on West’s next album, Victor replied: “Listen, that’s coming sooner than you think. The procession is starting and it’s not stopping.”

During the same interview, Pusha T spoke to Complex about his next album, which will be the follow-up to his acclaimed 2018 record ‘Daytona’.

“All I’ll say is this: The album of the motherfucking year is coming,” Pusha said. “A Pusha album takes a long time. It takes a long time to put this shit together, but when it comes together, ain’t nothing fucking with it. We stamping that on everything. I don’t care what they say, how they act. I don’t care how viral they go, none of that. Nothing is fucking with it.

“I’m on some one thousand per cent rap superhero shit, man. There’s a lot going on.”

Victor then added: “The Pusha album is coming sooner than you think. And we’re dropping back to back to back. You know when the President comes to town and they have the procession and all that, and the trucks, and it feels never-ending? That’s how we’re coming this year.”

West, meanwhile, requested “final edit and approval” over the weekend of the upcoming documentary Jeen-Yuhs.