Kanye West’s Donda Academy has reportedly closed with immediate effect following the rapper’s recent antisemitic comments.

According to an email received by parents which was viewed by The Times, principal of Donda Academy, Jason Angell, said that “at the discretion of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately”.

The email added, “THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW”, referring to today (October 27).

West opened the Christian preparatory private school, named after his late mother, in Simi Valley, California last month.

The tuition-based school aimed to “prepare students to become the next generation of leaders,” according to its website.

“Each day, Donda students learn fundamentals, grow in their faith, and experience two enrichment classes,” the website read, while the daily schedule included “full school worship, Core classes of language arts, math and science, lunch & recess, enrichment courses including World Language, Visual Art, Film, Choir and Parkour”.

The school costs $15,000 (around £13,000) per year, but stated on the admissions page that: “Everyone is welcome to apply regardless of financial situation. Financial aid and scholarships are available for students who qualify”.

Rolling Stone reported that two families claimed that they were made to sign NDAs to have their children attend.

However, Tamar Andrews, a consultant for Donda, told Rolling Stone that parents of each student only have to sign “an informal agreement”.

Yesterday (October 26), a high school basketball tournament said it would not include Donda Academy’s team.

Earlier this week, Adidas ended its partnership with West over his anti-Semitic comments. As a result, the rapper’s net worth dropped from $2billion to $400million.

The decision followed weeks of controversial comments from that have been condemned as antisemitic, though the rapper has denied that they were racist remarks. West is also no longer signed to the record label Def Jam.

TJ Maxx and Foot Locker have now both cut ties with West, who was also escorted from Skechers’ main office in Manhattan Beach, California on Wednesday morning (October 26), after he made an unanticipated visit.

Many artists, celebrities, politicians and organisations have publicly condemned West over his recent remarks including Jack Antonoff, John Legend and David Schwimmer.