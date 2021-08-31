Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ breaks Apple Music records, with 19 songs in top 20 chart

Kanye West‘s ‘DONDA’ was finally released on Sunday (August 29), and is already breaking records on Apple Music, sitting at the top of the charts in over 100 countries.

The 27-track album, which arrived after multiple delays and three high-profile listening events, features the likes of JAY-Z, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Pusha T and more.

In the 24 hours since its release, ‘DONDA’ shot to the top of the Apple Music charts in 152 countries, with 19 songs from the top 20 on Apple Music’s Daily Top 100 Global songs chart coming from ‘DONDA’.

Other records being smashed include the accolade of most-streamed artist and album in a single day, while over at Spotify, ‘DONDA’ also became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2021, breaking Olivia Rodrigo‘s record.

Following the release of the album at the weekend, West took to social to media to claim that Universal, the parent company for Def Jam Recordings and West’s own G.O.O.D. Music imprint, put the album out without his approval.

“Universal put my album out without my approval,” he posted on Instagram, before adding that the company allegedly “blocked” ‘Jail, Pt. 2’, his controversial new collaborative track that features DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, from being on ‘DONDA’.

Hours before the ‘DONDA’ dropped, West took to social media to share a pair of text message screenshots that appeared to show his manager Bu Thiam informing him that DaBaby’s manager wasn’t giving clearance for the ‘Rockstar’ rapper’s verse on ‘Jail, Pt.2’ to be used.

Reviewing ‘DONDA’, NME wrote: “While ‘DONDA’ certainly isn’t a rushed job, it could have benefitted from West spending a little less time on it and learning when to let things go. Nobody needs all 27 of these tracks, but dig deep into its contents and you’ll find enough gems to make his 10th album worth your time.”