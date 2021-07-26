Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ to be released in August, rep confirms

Kanye West’s long-awaited new album ‘DONDA’ will arrive next month, a representative from his team has confirmed.

Speaking to Pitchfork, the rep said ‘DONDA’ will now be released on August 6 after being expected to land last Friday (July 23). The August 6 release date was previously tweeted out by media personality Justin Laboy and West collaborator Malik Yusef, both of whom attended the ‘DONDA’ listening party last week.

“THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE HE WANTS TO GIVE HIS FANS THE BEST POSSIBLE PRODUCT WITHOUT RUSHING ANYTHING. HE LOVES YALL WITH ALL OF HIS HEART. GOD BLESS #DONDA #RESPECTFULLY,” Laboy wrote on Saturday (July 24).

Held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the 42,000-person event saw West air tracks featuring Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Jay-Z, Travis Scott and the late Pop Smoke, among others.

Prior to the listening party, Ye previewed ‘No Child Left Behind’, a new song from the record, in a Beats by Dre advertisement starring US athlete Sha’Carri Richardson during Game 6 of the NBA finals.

In the meantime, West has reportedly set up camp at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to finish work on the new album. TMZ reports the rapper has constructed a studio space and living quarters, and has even brought in a private chef to prepare his meals.