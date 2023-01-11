Kanye West’s ex-business manager requests more time to find him amid claims he’s missing

Kanye West‘s former business manager has asked the courts for more time to locate the rapper in order to serve him a lawsuit.

Thomas St. John, who claims that he was hired as business manager and Chief Marketing Officer for West’s 2021 album ‘Donda’ but wasn’t remunerated for all of his work, suggested in recent weeks that the rapper has gone missing. According to RadarOnline, St. John has now requested more time to find the apparently “missing” Ye.

St. John is suing West $4.5million (£3.7million) in damages, allegedly owing to West ending their partnership abruptly.

He claims that the rapper agreed to pay him $300,000 (£247,197) a month for his ‘Donda’ roles but stopped paying him after three months of an alleged 18-month contract. West is yet to have commented publicly on the matter.

The rapper was reportedly spotted at a church service over the weekend, which has cast doubt on the ongoing rumours that he’s gone AWOL.

As reported by HotNewHipHop, an eagle-eyed fan had taken a photo of what appeared to show West wearing a baseball cap and green jacket while having a conversation with people inside at church. The identity of the person in the photo has not yet been confirmed.

Kanye West NOT missing However eagle-eyed fans of Ye spotted the rapper at church after some time of missing rumours The Donda rapper donned a green jacket a baseball cap, and jeans, while having an conversation at the chapel #KanyeWest #kanyewest #kanyemissing #kanyewestmissing pic.twitter.com/9jC96j81is — The UFO News (@kredisi_destek) January 8, 2023

Over the last few months, West has been widely condemned by many figures in the entertainment world, as well as several political figures and organisations that represent Jewish communities. He later walked out of an interview in which he was challenged over his anti-Semitic sentiments.

He was also recently declared ‘Antisemite Of The Year’ by the watchdog group StopAntisemitism in response to his spate of anti-Semitic comments.

West has had his social media accounts suspended multiple times – his Twitter account was banned three times in less than two months. Most recently, he was suspended from Clubhouse after claiming that Jewish people “are used by the Chinese” to control Black people, describing them as “just middlemen”.

He has also lost brand deals with Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap and had his honorary degree from The School Of The Art Institute Of Chicago rescinded.

Over the 2022 Christmas period, Kanye West-inspired neo-Nazi memorabilia reportedly surfaced online, with Vice reporting that some websites have been selling a line of merchandise featuring a version of the ‘Ye 24’ slogan – referencing the rapper running for president in the U.S. 2024 election – that is designed to look like a pair of swastikas.