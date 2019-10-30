Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ album is “trash” says N.O.R.E.

"I feel like Jesus ain’t even co-sign this one"

It seems not everyone is a fan of Kanye West‘s new album ‘Jesus King’, including rapper/podcast host N.O.R.E., who thinks the recently released project is “trash.”

Released on Friday (October 25), West’s new album focuses on his relationship with God. In a new interview with Zane Lowe, the rapper/producer said he’s “in complete service to God” and it has also been revealed that he almost quit rapping because “it’s the devil’s music”.

Rapper N.O.R.E. (formerly known as Noreaga), who is also the host of popular hip-hop podcast Drink Champs, stopped by Nick Cannon’s Power 106 FM show for an interview where he shared his opinion on West’s ninth studio album.

“It’s trash,” he said, despite his respect for the G.O.O.D. Music head honcho. “I heard the album. I love you Kanye. I buy your sneakers…I feel like Jesus ain’t even co-sign this one. Jesus was like, yo, Ye….”

Also bringing West’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West, into the conversation, N.O.R.E. also revealed that he doesn’t think she listened to ‘Jesus Is King’ before its release.

“I love Kim, Kim is my hero right now,” he said. “For jail reform, what she’s doing. Kim is my favourite person in the world right now. But I feel like she didn’t hear this album.”

Watch the full interview below:

Meanwhile, Kanye West has said he believes that the massive tax refund he received this year is a gift from God.

The rapper, who released gospel album ‘Jesus Is King‘ last Friday, told James Corden why he believes that $68 million refund stems directly from him becoming a born-again Christian.

Elsewhere, Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has recalled how she faced death threats for booking Kanye West as a headliner in 2015.

Eavis speaks about securing the rap star for the Pyramid Stage in the upcoming Glastonbury 50 book, which celebrates the Worthy Farm event’s half-century milestone and contains contributions from the likes of Dolly Parton and Chris Martin.