Kanye West’s ‘Jesus is King’ cover art has been unveiled

It's also claimed that the rapper/producer will no longer make secular music, just gospel moving forward

As we await the release of Kanye West‘s new album, ‘Jesus is King’, the cover art for its accompanying film has been unveiled.

‘Jesus Is King’ will finally be released tonight (September 29), according to Kim Kardashian West. It comes after days of teasing fans who thought it would be released on Friday (September 27) following a preview of the album at an event called ‘Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience’ in Detroit.

‘Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience’ featured a screening of a film that is called Jesus Is Lord, followed by a playback of the album. According to Kardashian West’s Instagram story, the film will be showing in iMAX cinemas in October.

Now, the cover art for what appears to be the film has been shared online by Andrew Barber of Fake Shore Drive.

Sharing details about the album after hearing it himself, Barber wrote: “Just heard Kanye’s new album Jesus Is King and saw the accompanying film. My favourite track is the last song and it features the Clipse. Both Push & No Malice. Kenny G is also on it. ‘New Body’ has been cut from the album.”

“Here is the art,” he added, posting a cover art image that features what looks like steps inside a grand building, possibly a church, leading to heaven with the words: “Jesus is King: A Kanye West Film.”

Take a look at the art and Barber’s tweet below:

Barber posted another tweet that claimed West said he will no longer be “making secular music. Only Gospel from here on out.”

Meanwhile, fans have been reacting after ‘Jesus Is King’ failed to appear on Friday, on its scheduled release date.

West had posted the album’s tracklisting on his website, with the note confirming it would be out on September 27.