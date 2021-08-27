Kanye West’s latest ‘DONDA’ merch appears to reference 2024 US presidential run

Kanye West‘s latest line of ‘DONDA’ merchandise appears to reference his continuing desire to run for US President in 2024.

The merch went on sale at last night’s ‘DONDA’ listening event at Soldier Field stadium in Chicago (August 26) where the rapper and producer once again previewed his upcoming tenth studio album, which has still yet to be released.

One of the many talking points from last night’s ‘DONDA’ event was the merchandise on offer, with prices reportedly ranging from $60 (£43) for a cap to $200 (£145) for a presidential seal t-shirt [via @TheKanyeSource].

Advertisement

One of the lines of t-shirts had ‘2024’ printed on them, seemingly referencing West’s plans to once again run for US President in the 2024 presidential election.

West’s 2020 campaign saw him receive over 60,000 votes across the 12 US states where he was registered on the ballot.

After conceding defeat on November 4 last year, West tweeted “KANYE 2024” along with a picture of him in front of an electoral map of the US.

Elsewhere at last night’s ‘DONDA’ event, West controversially brought out DaBaby and Marilyn Manson as part of the performance.

Advertisement

A new verse from DaBaby on the song ‘Jail’ also premiered, in which the rapper appeared to reference the wide condemnation he has faced for the homophobic comments he made at Rolling Loud Festival last month.

Earlier this week West unveiled a new ‘stem player’ which will allow fans to play and customise songs from ‘DONDA’ once it is released.

The specs for the silicone-cased ‘stem player’, which comes with a carry case and a USB cable, include 8GB storage, a 97db speaker and four touch-sensitive light sliders. Its tools include real-time loop/speed controls, as well as live sampling and one hits.