Kanye West’s lawyers reportedly use newspaper ads to cut ties with him

Kanye West’s former lawyers have reportedly turned to newspaper ads to cut ties with him, as the rapper’s whereabouts still remain unclear.

Late last year, the controversial rapper’s former business manager Thomas St. John said he had been unable to find West for weeks to serve him a lawsuit, triggering fears that he was missing.

However the rapper was reportedly then spotted at a church service earlier this month, which has cast doubt on the ongoing rumours that he’d gone AWOL.

Now, West’s former legal team are reportedly trying to access Ye by publishing newspaper ads in Los Angeles newspapers in an attempt to remove him from their client roster.

According to legal documents seen by AllHipHop, the Greenberg Traurig Law Firm is taking a “multi-prong approach” to find West.

“Publication of the Withdrawal Order’s contents in two Los Angeles-area newspapers, where Ye appears to reside, will also apprise him of the Withdrawal Order,” the documents read.

“Given Ye’s public status, publication of the Withdrawal Order will likely garner significant media attention, resulting in broader publication and provide an even greater likelihood of apprising Ye of the Order.”

Greenberg Traurig previously represented West against Ultra International Music Publishing, but the firm dropped West as a client following last year’s antisemitism controversy.

Earlier this month, St. John asked the courts for more time to locate the rapper in order to serve him a lawsuit.

The former business manager is suing West $4.5million (£3.7million) in damages, allegedly owing to West ending their partnership abruptly.

He claims that the rapper agreed to pay him $300,000 (£247,197) a month for his ‘Donda’ roles but stopped paying him after three months of an alleged 18-month contract. West is yet to have commented publicly on the matter.

Elsewhere, in December 2022 reports surfaced online that Kanye West-inspired neo-Nazi memorabilia was reportedly being sold online, however here is no indication that West has been involved in the design or sale of any of the merchandise.