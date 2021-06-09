Kanye West’s manager hints that new album, ‘WestDayEver’, is in the works

Kanye West‘s manager has appeared to hint that the rapper is currently working on a new album titled ‘WestDayEver’.

The follow-up record to October 2019’s ‘Jesus Is King’ has been in the works for some time, with West’s much-anticipated ‘Donda’ album failing to materialise as promised back in July 2020.

While his regular collaborator CyHi The Prynce claimed back in March that West had resumed work on ‘Donda’, West’s manager Abou “Bu” Thiam has now appeared to signal that West has an album “on the way” that could in fact be titled ‘WestDayEver’.

Commenting on an Instagram post by Gap yesterday (June 8), which celebrated their first clothing collaboration with West’s Yeezy brand, Bu wrote: “WestDayEver. Album OTW!”

News * WestDayEver 2 is happening. LP 10 is on the way. Sound the alarms 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/jV0lcY8sez — West Sub Ever (@WestSubEver) June 8, 2021

Back in July last year, West reportedly filed papers to trademark the slogan ‘West Day Ever’. The phrase was repeatedly used by the rapper on his Twitter account at the time, including the announcement of his partnership with Gap.

On June 26 last year, West further plugged ‘West Day Ever’ on Twitter by announcing a slew of projects under the hashtag – including a “Dr. Dre version” of ‘Jesus Is King’ which has still yet to emerge.

Last month, Swizz Beatz praised West and his Sunday Service Choir for their tribute to DMX at the latter’s memorial service at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in April.