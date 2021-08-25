Kanye West’s new ‘DONDA’ listening party will offer on-site COVID vaccinations

Kanye West‘s forthcoming ‘DONDA’ event in Chicago is reportedly set to include optional coronavirus jabs for attendees.

Earlier today (August 25) it was confirmed that the Chicago event at Soldier Field stadium won’t require proof of vaccination as a condition of entry.

Now, according to TMZ, a spokesperson for the football stadium where Kanye will host the latest listening party tomorrow (August 26) – long after the album’s release was originally slated – will provide more than 1,500 doses of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for fans to get theirs when they arrive.

Advertisement

ASM Global Management, which runs the stadium, alongside the City of Chicago is said to be the driving forces behind the move rather than the ‘Runaway’ artist.

A similar offer was in place for Kanye’s Atlanta listening party on August 5 though it was claimed afterwards that only four out of 40,000 fans received the vaccine.

The latest event will include a recreation of the rapper’s childhood home, the new album ‘DONDA’ is named after his late mother, inside the stadium.

News * Kanye is rebuilding his Chicago home in the stadium. pic.twitter.com/7G6OLuPeta — West Sub Ever (@WestSubEver) August 23, 2021

Also announced today was the news that Kanye has launched a $200 (£145) ‘DONDA Stem Player’ that allows consumers to rework songs from his forthcoming album.

According to information on his website, users can manipulate songs using the player by separating parts of the compositions and tweaking the sounds. Among the features is the ability to “control vocals, drums, bass, and samples” and “split any song into stems”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ye’s manager Bu Thiam also confirmed the rapper will “absolutely” release ‘DONDA’ after this week’s listening event, though he didn’t confirm a precise release date.