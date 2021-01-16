Kanye West’s Yeezy brand sues intern for breaking NDA

Kanye West‘s apparel brand Yeezy is suing one of its summer interns after they posted confidential photos on Instagram.

It comes after the intern, Ryan Inwards, signed non-disclosure agreements that contained a $500,000 liquidated damages provision, according to a complaint filed Friday (January 15) in LA County Superior Court (per The Hollywood Reporter).

The NDAs prohibit disclosing or disseminating confidential information on social media, but Yeezy has claimed their intern shared non-public images on Instagram and hasn’t removed them even after the West’s company sent multiple cease and desist letters.

Inwards is being sued for breach of contract and conversion, and Yeezy is seeking the $500,000 in liquidated damages plus punitive damages because it believes he’s acting maliciously.

Yeezy is also seeking an injunction mandating that he turn over the images and be banned from similar posts in the future.

Last month, West released a surprise new Sunday Service Choir EP called ‘Emmanuel’, which was inspired by “ancient and Latin music”.

The rapper previously shared a surprise release at Christmas in 2019 with the Sunday Service Choir album ‘Jesus Is Born’.

The five-track ‘Emmanuel’ EP is a “celebration of the miracle of the birth of Jesus Christ” and is also credited to the Sunday Service Choir. It was executive produced by West and features a Christian prayer in ‘Requiem Aeternam’ and an interpretation of the hymn ‘Gloria’.

Meanwhile, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are reportedly planning to divorce, with sources claiming that the pair are currently living “separate lives”.

According to Page Six, “divorce is imminent” for the celebrity couple, with multiple close sources alleging that Kardashian has hired celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to represent her.