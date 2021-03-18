Kanye West’s Yeezy deal with Gap is reportedly worth nearly $1billion

The value estimate of Kanye West‘s Yeezy-Gap collection has been set at $970million (£697million), bringing the rapper’s net worth up to an estimated $6.6 billion (£4.7billion).

West’s collaboration between Yeezy and Gap, which is expected to arrive in shops later this year, looks to be a venture boost for the artist who last year was revealed to sit only behind Jay-Z as the world’s richest rapper.

Bloomberg has obtained a document that shows Yeezy, West’s trainer and apparel business with Adidas and Gap, is worth nearly $1billion (£715.8million). Estimations from UBS Group add – per Bloomberg‘s report – that “Ye also has $122million in cash and stock, $110million for his music catalog, and $1.7billion in other assets including Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand”.

Last April the rapper disputed Forbes’ aforementioned confirmation that he was worth $1billion, instead insisting that his net worth was actually $3.3billion (£2.6billion).

West was said to be unhappy in 2019 after the financial magazine refused to call him a billionaire because he had been unable to produce the paperwork needed to support the claims. He was subsequently left off the publication’s annual list of billionaires, which was published last April, before eventually earning the Forbes ranking when it was updated.

But Ye was reported to still be be unhappy, claiming that the article failed to represent his actual value.

In other West news, the rapper won his 22nd Grammy award earlier this week (March 14), tying Jay-Z for the most awards for a hip-hop artist. West won Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for 2019’s ‘Jesus Is King’.