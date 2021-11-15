Watch Kanye West’s latest Sunday Service, featuring ‘Donda’ cuts ‘Hurricane’ and ‘Moon’

Kanye West live-streamed a new Sunday Service session on Sunday (November 14), hours before releasing the deluxe edition of his album ‘Donda’.

The hourlong service opened with the MUSYCA Children’s Choir singing ‘Donda’ and ‘Jesus Lord’. The Sunday Service choir went on to perform other ‘Donda’ cuts, including ‘Hurricane’ and ‘Moon’.

Also featured in the new performance was a selection of tracks from the Sunday Service Choir’s own 2020 ‘Emmanuel’ EP: ‘O Mira Nox’, ‘Gloria’, ‘Requiem Aeternam’ and ‘Puer’. The latter of the songs, ‘Puer’, received new lyrics in this performance, as well as a reprise to close the service.

Watch the latest Sunday Service below, which begins around the 44:50 mark.

A few hours ago, West (who is now legally known as Ye) released ‘Donda (Deluxe)’, an expanded version of the album that sees a new song order and an additional five tracks listed, including ‘Life Of The Party’ featuring André 3000, which was left off the original tracklist.

This new Sunday Service follows Ye’s emotional Sunday Service last week, which he dedicated to the victims of Travis Scott‘s Astroworld tragedy. The “mass-casualty” incident was the result of a deadly crowd surge that left at least nine people dead and hundreds injured.

West also closed out October with a controversial Sunday Service performance that featured Marilyn Manson, who also appeared at a Chicago launch event for ‘Donda’ and is credited as a co-writer on two ‘Donda’ songs. Manson has been accused of sexual assault, misconduct and abuse by multiple women, and is facing lawsuits over some of those allegations. Manson has denied all the allegations so far.