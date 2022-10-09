Kanye’s Twitter and Instagram accounts locked after antisemitic posts

Kanye West, who is now known as Ye, has had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts locked following a series of antisemitic posts.

Twitter locked West’s account on Sunday (October 9) following an antisemitic tweet. The social media platform later removed the tweet before locking his account.

A spokesperson from Twitter told BuzzFeed News that “the account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies”.

His Instagram account was also locked too after the rapper posted another antisemitic comment on Friday (October 7).

NBC News confirmed that the rapper was barred from the social photo-sharing platform, with a representative for Meta – the company that owns Instagram – saying he was restricted from posting and had content removed by a moderator following a violation of the rules and guidelines.

Last week, West faced more controversy after he wore a shirt emblazoned with the slogan ‘White Lives Matter’ at Paris Fashion Week.

Despite a huge backlash to the moment, West later doubled down on his views, writing on his Instagram Stories that the Black Lives Matter movement “was a scam”, adding: “Now it’s over…you’re welcome”. He later issued another defiant response insisting: “They do”.

Artists such as Jaden Smith and Boosie responded to West’s controversial attire while the family of Ahmaud Arbery – a 25-year-old Black man who was murdered by three white neighbours in the United States in 2020 in a racially motivated hate crime – said Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” shirt helped “legitimise extremist behaviour”.

NME has reached out to representatives of West for comment.