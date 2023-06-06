KARD announce 2023 ‘Playground’ world tour

Co-ed K-pop group KARD have announced the dates for their upcoming 2023 ‘Playground’ world tour.

KARD are set to go on a 17-date world tour this year in support of their new mini-album ‘Icky’, which featured a single of the same name. The tour currently features shows in Latin America, the US and Europe.

KARD’s 2023 ‘Playground’ world tour will kick off in the Mexican city of Monterrey on July 6, followed by a show in Mexico City and Heredia, Costa Rica on July 8 and 14. After which, the K-pop group will head on the US leg of the tour.

The US leg of KARD’s ‘Playground’ world tour will start in New York City on July 17. Thereafter, they will play eight other shows across the US, including Kentucky, Arizona, California and more.

In late-August, KARD will head over the pond for the Europe leg fo their ‘Playground’ world tour. The five-show tour includes concerts in Spain, Germany, France and more.

KARD have yet to announced the venues and ticketing details of their ‘Playground’ world tour. Keep tabs on this page for more information.

KARD’s 2023 ‘Playground’ world tour dates are:

JULY

06: Monterrey, Mexico

08: Mexico City, Mexico

14: Heredia, Costa Rica

17: New York, New York

19: Washinton, D.C.

21: Atlanta, Georgia

23: Chicago, Illinois

25: Louisville, Kentucky

29: Dallas, Texas

31: Phoenix, Arizona

AUGUST

02: Los Angeles, California

04: San Francisco, California

30: Budapest, Hungary



SEPTEMBER

01: Madrid, Spain

04: Frankfurt, Germany

06: London, England

08: Paris, France

‘Icky’ arrived nearly a year after KARD’s fifth mini-album ‘Re:’ last June, led by ‘Ring The Alarm’. That release had been their first after member J.seph returned from his mandatory military service, and was followed by a North American tour.