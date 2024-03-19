KARD’s BM announces 2024 ‘After the After Party’ tour

Korean-American musician BM of K-pop group KARD has announced his upcoming 2024 ‘After the After Party’ tour.

Today (March 19), KARD’s BM and tour organiser Konnect’d Entertainment revealed that the K-pop idol is set to go on his first solo tour of the US, titled ‘After the After Party’.

According to the announcement the rapper will embark on his tour this May. Information about the tour, including cities, dates, venues, ticketing and more is expected in the coming weeks. Keep tabs on this page for the latest.

The dates on BM’s 2024 ‘After the After Party’ tour are:

TBA

#HIDDENKARD are you ready to turn up After The After Party with BM for his first solo tour?! Well here's your chance! BM will be going on his first ever solo tour in May. More information coming soon make sure to follow to keep updated. #BMFirstTour #ATAP #KonnectdEnt… pic.twitter.com/pzUMJsAtTe — Konnect'd Ent. (@KonnectdEnt) March 18, 2024

BM first made his industry debut in 2016 as a member of K-pop co-ed group KARD. The band’s latest comeback was their viral single ‘Icky’, which dropped in May 2023.

The rapper himself has since also branched out into a solo career, releasing several single albums – ‘The First Statement’, ‘Strangers’ and ‘Lowkey’ – over the last three years.

