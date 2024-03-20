KARD’s BM announces 2024 ‘After the After Party’ tour

Korean-American musician BM of K-pop group KARD has announced his upcoming 2024 ‘After the After Party’ tour.

Today (March 20), KARD’s BM and tour organiser Konnect’d Entertainment revealed that the K-pop idol is set to go on his first solo tour of the US, titled ‘After the After Party’. It’ll feature six shows across May 2024, featuring concerts in Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and more.

Tickets to BM’s 2024 ‘After the After Party’ tour are set to go on sale March 27, with more information set to be released via the official Konnect’d Entertainment website. In addition, BM has also teased that he will be “releasing an EP soon” and he’s taking his new music “on this tour”.

The dates on BM’s 2024 ‘After the After Party’ tour are:

MAY 2024

14: Los Angeles, California, The Avalon

16: Dallas, Texas, Southside Music Hall

18: Chicago, Illinois, The Vic

21: New York, New York, Webster Hall

23: Atlanta, Georgia, The Eastern

25: Washington, D.C., Karma

BM first made his industry debut in 2016 as a member of K-pop co-ed group KARD. The band’s latest comeback was their viral single ‘Icky’, which dropped in May 2023.

The rapper himself has since also branched out into a solo career, releasing several single albums – ‘The First Statement’, ‘Strangers’ and ‘Lowkey’ – over the last three years.

