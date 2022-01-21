KARD’s BM drops new solo single ‘LIE (Lost in Euphoria)’

KARD member BM has released his new solo track, titled ‘Lie (Lost in Euphoria)’.

The Korean-American star dropped the new single on January 21, alongside an official visualiser. ‘LIE (Lost In Euphoria)’ is notably BM’s first release under altm Group, which first announced back in October 2021 on Instagram that it had signed the K-pop idol.

“I found you, now I’m lost in euphoria / Lost but I love it, don’t look for me / I’ll go to a place where there is no pain / Even if I get lost, it’s okay with you, yeah,” he sings in the chorus of the trap-tinged song, in Korean and English.

Advertisement

The new track was co-written and co-composed by BM himself, while South Korean rapper and producer GEMINI co-produced alongside frequent BM collaborator GHOSTCHILD. The latter previously worked on other BM songs, such as ‘Broken Me’ and ‘Body Movin”.

‘LIE (Lost In Euphoria)’ marks his first release since last July’s “triple single” project ‘The First Statement’. That release included the songs ‘13IVI’ and ‘Body Movin’’, as well as the Korean-language version of his debut single ‘Broken Me’, had first bee released the month prior.

In an interview with NME, BM shared that he had wanted to showcase his diversity as an artist through ‘The First Statement’. “As a solo artist, you have one voice, but there are many genres that you can touch on. Many sounds that you can experiment with,” he told NME. “I wanted ‘The First Statement’ to be a statement where I let people know that I’m in it for the long run.”

BM first made his debut as part of KARD in July 2017 with their mini-album ‘Hola Hola’. The group have since released four mini-albums and a handful of singles, including their latest hit single ‘Gunshot’.

Advertisement

Last year, the KARD member was featured on Korean-American singer AleXa’s single ‘Xtra’, from her single album ‘ReviveR’, as well as the track ‘CWS’ from Woosung’s album ‘Genre’.