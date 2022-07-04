Listen to KARD’s stirring rendition of BTS’ ‘Spring Day’

K-pop group KARD have unveiled their stirring cover of BTS’ 2017 single ‘Spring Day’.

The quartet performed their rendition of BTS’ ‘Spring Day’ during their recent appearance on South Korean music programme Yoo Heeyeol’s Sketchbook. While its arrangement remained true to the original, the co-ed group brought a new spin to the favourite track.

“Snowflakes fall down / And fall apart little by little / I miss you (I miss you) / I miss you (I miss you),” harmonise BM, J.Seph, Somin and Jiwoo on the chorus.

“Because we are seen as a performance group, we don’t have many chances to show more earnest songs. Today, we wanted a sing a more emotional song for you, so we’ve prepared a song called ‘Spring Day’ by BTS,” shared vocalist Somin.

Elsewhere during the episode, the quartet also put on a powerful performance of their latest title track ‘Ring The Alarm’, from their new mini-album ‘Re:’. The record includes a total of six tracks, two of which are instrumental versions of the songs ‘Break Down’ and ‘Ring The Alarm’.

‘Re:’ had marked KARD’s first group release in two years, after their 2020 single album ‘Way With Words’. That three-track record was led by the single ‘Gunshot’, and marked the act’s last release before member J.seph enlisted in the military.

Apart from releasing a new mini-album, DSP Media had also confirmed that the group will be embarking on a South American tour following the release of ‘Re:’. As of writing, the group have announced shows in Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina.