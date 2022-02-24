KARD’s BM says the group has plans for new music and a world tour

KARD member BM has teased plans for new music from the K-pop group, as well as a potential world tour.

The Korean-American rapper spoke about the co-ed group’s plans to make a comeback during a recent interview with WWD, where he revealed that the group plan to kickstart the production process of their next project as soon as bandmate J.Seph finishes his military service on April 4

“He’s got to come to the studio right away and get ready to work,” BM told the publication when asked of plans to celebrate J.Seph’s return. “We’re planning a summer comeback and then another world tour.”

Elsewhere in the interview, BM also spoke about his latest solo release, ‘LIE (Lost In Euphoria)’, and how that ignited a curiosity in acting as a creative outlet for himself. “It’s another field of self-expression I’m really interested in and want to see where I could take that side of my career,” he said.

“Whenever I’ve met actors, my first question has always been, ‘How do you do it? What is acting?’, because I imagined that you had to be something else, someone else [to portray a character],” he added.

KARD, which comprises BM, J.Seph, Somin and Jiwoo, last release was the single album ‘Way With Words’, which featured the single ‘Gunshot’. That same year, the group also dropped their fourth mini-album ‘Red Moon’, which also included their 2019 single ‘Dumb Litty’.