Hear KARD’s Jiwoo cover The Pretty Reckless’ 2010 track ‘My Medicine’

KARD’s Jiwoo has delivered a new cover of The Pretty Reckless‘ 2010 song ‘My Medicine’.

The K-idol’s rendition of the rock band’s 2010 track was released on Mushroom Company’s YouTube channel, which was freshly launched alongside its series of live performances dubbed Mushroom Live.

Jiwoo is the first artist to participate in the series, with a slightly stripped-back cover of The Pretty Reckless’ song. “Somebody mixed my medicine / I don’t know what I’m on / Somebody mixed my medicine / Now baby it’s all gone,” she sings, against a set made to replicate a foliage of forest mushrooms. Watch it here.

KARD – completed by bandmates Somin, BM and J.seph – recently made their long-awaited comeback with their fifth mini-album ‘Re:’ late last month, featuring the title track ‘Ring The Alarm’.

It marked the co-ed quartet’s first release in over two years, after their 2020 single album ‘Way With Words’, which also marked the act’s last release before member J.seph enlisted in the military later that year.

Apart from releasing a new mini-album, DSP Media had also confirmed that the group will be embarking on a South American tour following the release of ‘Re:’. The group have since announced shows in Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina.

Shortly after KARD’s return to music, the group’s label, DSP Media, announced that all four members have opted to renew their exclusive contracts with the company for an additional three years.

“Based on mutual trust, they reached a consensus on what they want to show as a team and individually, and have all decided to renew their contracts with us for three more years,” read DSP’s statement.