KARD announce 2022 North American tour dates

Co-ed K-pop group KARD have announced their long-awaited return to the US with the 2022 Wild KARD Tour in North America.
On July 11, the four-member act – comprising members BM, J.Seph, Somin and Jiwoo – announced that they would be heading to North America as part of their upcoming tour. The K-pop group are set to kick off the tour in Washington DC on August 10 and perform in a total of 11 cities, wrapping up in Houston, Texas on September 1.
Tickets to the 2022 Wild KARD Tour in North America go on sale starting Friday, July 15 at 3PM EDT via Ticketmaster. The dates and venues for the tour are as follows:
August 2022
10 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
12 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
14 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
16 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
18 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
22 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
24 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
28 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
30 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
September 2022
01 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
The North American leg of KARD’s tour will go ahead after their concerts in South America, which kick off later this month. So far, the group have announced shows in Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina.
Last month, KARD made their long-awaited return with their fifth mini-album, ‘Re:’, led by the single ‘Ring The Alarm’. The mini-album marked their first group release in two years, after their 2020 single album ‘Way With Words’. That three-track record was led by the single ‘Gunshot’, and was the act’s last release before member J.seph enlisted in the military later that year.
Over the group’s break, rapper and leader BM made his solo debut with the English-language single ‘Broken Me’, which was followed by his single album ‘The First Statement’. That record had been led by the single ‘13IVI’, and included a Korean-language version of ‘Broken Me’.