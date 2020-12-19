Karen Elson has shared new covers EP ‘Radio Redhead Vol. 1’ – listen to the new record in full below.

On the new EP, Elson takes on songs by Robyn, ABBA, Cher, Elton John and more. The title of ‘Radio Redhead’ is taken from a quarantine Instagram Live series that Elson started earlier in lockdown, where she’d livestream a series of cover performances.

The new EP is made up of official recordings of the covers she streamed earlier this year, and the ‘Vol. 1’ suffix indicates we’ll be getting another edition soon.

Advertisement

“It took us a week to record this EP,” Elson said of the process in a statement. “Every day we’d approach a different song, break it apart, try to get to the root of the emotion and then build an homage to the original.

“The music feels very vulnerable and intimate — these songs are so powerful in their own right, we weren’t trying to make them anything they’re not. Just get down to their marrow and their essence.”

Listen to ‘Radio Redhead Vol. 1’ below.

Earlier this year, Karen Elson responded to a public apology from disgraced musician Ryan Adams, saying he needs to “contact women he has hurt” privately.

In 2019, Elson detailed a “traumatising experience” with Adams. Back in February 2019, Adams denied claims from several women – including one who was underage at the time – of emotional and psychological abuse, harassment, inappropriate and manipulative behaviour.

Advertisement

“I would like to hope he would contact women he has hurt via his representatives to apologize privately and give us the opportunity to speak our truth on all the ways his actions caused suffering and for him to listen and try to make amends,” Elson wrote in her tweets. “That said I hope he’s listening now.”

Ryan Adams returned this month, releasing an album called ‘Wednesday’.