Karen Elson responds to Ryan Adams apology: “He has not reached out to me since 2018”

Karen Elson has spoken out about Ryan Adams‘ recent public apology, saying the disgraced musician needs to “contact women he has hurt” privately.

Back in February 2019, the artist denied claims from several women – including one who was underage at the time – of emotional and psychological abuse, harassment, inappropriate and manipulative behaviour.

In a letter penned to The Daily Mail and published yesterday (July 4), Adams apologised for how he has “mistreated people” and claims he now seeking professional help following the allegations after a period of “isolation.”

“All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that simple,” he said. “This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life.

“I’ve gotten past the point where I would be apologizing just for the sake of being let off the hook and I know full well that any apology from me probably won’t be accepted by those I’ve hurt. I get that and I also understand that there’s no going back.”

In a series of new tweets, Elson has said that while she “believe[s] in redemption and amends even for him,” Adams “has not reached out to me since 2018 to apologize for his terrible behaviour.”

“In fact back then he called me a liar which added more pain and made me disillusioned with the entire music industry,” she continued.

“I would like to hope he would contact women he has hurt via his representatives to apologize privately and give us the opportunity to speak our truth on all the ways his actions caused suffering and for him to listen and try to make amends. That said I hope he’s listening now.” See the full tweets below.

My thoughts on Ryan Adam. I believe in redemption and amends even for him. However he has not reached out to me since 2018 to apologize for his terrible behavior. In fact back then he called a liar which added more pain and made me disillusioned with the entire music industry. — Karen Elson (@KarenElson_) July 4, 2020

I would like to hope he would contact women he has hurt via his representatives to apologize privately and give us the opportunity to speak our truth on all the ways his actions caused suffering and for him to listen and try to make amends. That said I hope he’s listening now. — Karen Elson (@KarenElson_) July 4, 2020

The model and singer-songwriter, who was previously married to Jack White, released a statement in 2019 detailing a “traumatizing experence” with Adams. The statement came after the publication of a New York Times exposé, in which Adams’ ex-wife Mandy Moore, Phoebe Bridgers and more offered accounts of their experiences with the artist.

Last month (June 17) Bridgers also discussed her experience of speaking out on the allegations of sexual misconduct against the singer, arguing that “there’s a conversation around privilege to be had” so that others can also have their voices heard.