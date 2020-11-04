Karen O has dedicated a home performance of Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ ‘Despair’ to voters in the US.

The 2020 presidential election took place in the US today (November 3), with polls in several states already closed.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman has shared several performances recorded at home since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The latest began with a door opening to reveal O sat inside a walk-in closet, wearing a t-shirt that read ‘Vote yeah vote’ and accompanied by bandmate Nick Zinner playing the guitar on her computer screen.

“OK America, tough day,” she said. “This one goes out to all the voters in the house, y’all. Respect, respect.” She then proceeded to give a performance of the ‘Mosquito’ song.

“Don’t DESPAIR you’re there,” she added in the post’s caption. “Thank you for voting! and here’s a serenade if you’re out there standing in a long line.” Watch it below now.

O is one of a number of stars to share performances and other election-themed content over the last few days.

Patti Smith and Lenny Kaye performed ‘Power To The People’ on the street in New York earlier this week, while Busta Rhymes joined a #JoyToThePolls event in the city today.

Lady Gaga joined Democratic candidate Joe Biden in Pennsylvania for his final rally last night (November 2), where she gave powerful performances of her A Star Is Born track ‘Shallow’ and 2011’s ‘Yoü And I’.

Arcade Fire, meanwhile, shared a special playlist for election day. The collection featured songs such as Harry Nilsson’s ‘I’d Rather Be Dead’ and Richard Hawley’s ‘Tonight The Streets Are Ours’. The playlist was collated as part of an initiative from the non-partisan group Election Defenders.