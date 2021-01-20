Karen O features on producer TRZTN’s new track ‘Hieroglyphs’

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O has teamed up with Paris-based musician TRZTN (aka Tristan Bechet) for his collaborative track ‘Hieroglyphs’.

In the electronic-heavy single, Bechet distorts O’s vocals, setting them against a soundscape of synths and industrial percussion and making for an ominous feel.

Watch the video, directed by Barnaby Roper and featuring dancer Victoria Dauberville, below:

‘Hieroglyphs’ is lifted from TRZTN’s forthcoming album, ‘Royal Dagger Ballet’, set for release January 22. Other collaborators on the record include Interpol’s Paul Bank, Jonathan Bree, Surfbort’s Dani Miller, YESH, and Eiko Hara.

In a statement provided to The Fader, Bechet described the song as “[resembling] an odd Lynchian dreamstate; bizarre and beautiful. A sonic portrait that warbles away into space dust”.

“I sent [O] a sketch which she then recorded quirky, celestial lyrics setting the tone for what’s to come. Her siren-like wails and whimsical fairytale-like approach added the emotional dimension,” Bechet said.

“Without holding back I embarked on a phantasmagorical way of production – sculpting sound more than composing conventionally. I recorded clangs and digital white noise. I re-shaped her voice, deformed the structure, and resampled her own vocals creating the main staccato vocal theme.”

O and Bechet had previously worked together on the soundtrack for the 2009 film Where The Wild Things Are.