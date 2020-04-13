Karen O performs Yeah Yeah Yeahs deep cut while in self-isolation

Karen O has delivered a performance of ‘Our Time’, a Yeah Yeah Yeah’s 2001 deep cut, in a recent video posted to Instagram.

The frontwoman briefly explains how her family have reached a month in self-isolation, before introducing ‘Our Time’ as “the first song I ever wrote for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.”

The video also features fairy lights, party bunting and a brief cameo from her son, Django.

“So maybe you hate the year so far – don’t blame you if you do – it’s the year to be hated,” she wrote, referencing the song’s lyrics “it’s the year to be hated/so glad we made it/’cause all the kids in the street/whisper sounds that sweet…”

The caption continues, “Here’s a [Yeah Yeah Yeahs] deep cut from my heart to yours, and fuck yeah for every day you make it through knowing somehow it’s [going to] be alright… but couldn’t do it without the essential workers, thank you we love ya!”

Karen O recently spoke out about the racist abuse that Asian people have been experiencing globally since the rise of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an Instagram post on March 24, the artist urged everyone to “spread the love” and “cut out the hate” in response to many people – including Donald Trump – referring to coronavirus as “the Chinese virus.”

“As a member of the Asian American community, I stand behind Asians around the world who are experiencing racism in the wake of coronavirus.”

“Let’s call it what it is, a global pandemic, and let’s unify in support of our phenomenal Asian community when others in leadership are unwilling to do so.”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs were set to make their Australian comeback this year for Splendour in the Grass, after last appearing on Australian shores in 2013.

The sold out event was originally planned to take place in July but has since been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Splendour in the Grass is now scheduled to go ahead in October 2020, with Yeah Yeah Yeahs still confirmed to play.