Karen O says she’s “ready to make” new Yeah Yeah Yeahs music

Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O says that she’s “ready to make some music” with her band again, after a lengthy hiatus.

The singer said as much to Australian radio station double j today (February 19), shortly after the Yeah Yeah Yeahs were announced as performers for this year’s edition of Aussie music festival Splendour in the Grass.

“I do not know the answer to that question,” Karen O told double j when asked whether Yeah Yeah Yeahs would have new material ready for the upcoming festival. “All I can say is that I feel ready to make some music. That’s pretty much all I could say to that.”

“It feels like time to have something new out there. But that’s yet to happen, so we’ll see how this year goes,” she added.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs went on hiatus in late 2013, after touring in support of their fourth studio album ‘Mosquito’, which came out in the same year. They reunited in 2017 and released a deluxe remaster of their now-classic debut, ‘Fever To Tell’.

Last year, Karen O released ‘Lux Prima’, a joint album with American producer Danger Mouse. In a four-star review, NME‘s Rhian Daly called the record “a hypnotic listen” which features songs that “pull you in”.

Meanwhile, guitarist Nick Zinner recently teamed up with San Diego musician Justin Pearson to form a grindcore band More Pain.