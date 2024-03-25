Listen to Karin Ann’s exclusive playlist to accompany The Cover

NME’s latest star of The Cover, Karin Ann, has shared a playlist exclusively to accompany the story’s launch – check it out below.

The alt-pop artist from Slovakia is on this week’s (March 25) edition of The Cover, a renewal of NME’s commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover – you can read Karin Ann’s profile here, written by Sophie Williams and featuring photography by Sam Keeler.

Accompanying the story is an exclusive playlist of songs Karin has had on repeat lately, featuring The Last Dinner Party, Lizzy McAlpine, Taylor Swift and more. Listen to the full playlist on Spotify below and on Apple Music.

Already a breakout artist in Europe known for her cinematic alt-pop and outspokenness on LGBTQ rights, Karin Ann arrives on The Cover following the announcement of her debut album ‘Through The Telescope’. The road to the record wasn’t easy, as Karin struggled through a packed work schedule while battling health issues such as tetany.

“I have always been headstrong but I was struggling to handle the pressure and was in a shit position with my health. I was thinking about quitting music – the stakes were that high,” she tells NME. However, she broke through partly thanks to a call with Stranger Things star and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke, who “really changed my perspective on songwriting”.

Find out more about ‘Through The Telescope’ in the full Cover story with Karin Ann here and see who else has been on The Cover here.