Karol G announces surprise new album ‘Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)’

Karol G has announced details of a surprise new album ‘Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)’, set for release later this month.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Karol G



The Colombian singer first revealed the news on social media – sharing a new teaser on her Instagram page. In the 30-second clip, the pink-haired singer, whose real name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro, draws her album artwork using grains of black and pink salt. At the end of the video, a voice announces the start of “Bichota Season”.

In the caption, she also revealed that the new album will drop next Friday (August 11), the same day that the singer is set to kick off her US tour with a show at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

“This Tour wouldn’t be the same without the end of this story,” she wrote, as translated into English. “TOMORROW WILL BE NICE… BICHOTA SEASON”.

The album will be her second full-length LP in 2023, and follows on from “Mañana Será Bonito”, which arrived back in February.

It will also follow on from her EDM-infused single ‘S91’ – which was produced by Ovy on the Drums and offered the first hints at the upcoming album in its Pedro Artola-directed music video.

With ‘Mañana Será Bonito’, Karol G made history on the Billboard 200 album charts as it became the first all-Spanish-language record by a female artist to hit the Number One position. The singer also described it as marking “a new era for me that came with many unforgettable milestones” and “amazed at the support” from her fans (via Variety).

Set to kick off next week, Karol G’s tour will see her make stops around the US – including shows in Florida, Illinois, Texas and New Jersey. From there, she will wrap up the US leg of the tour with a show in Massachusetts on September 28. Find remaining tickets here.

Advertisement

Back in June, the singer also shared ‘WATATI’, one of the songs featured on the soundtrack to Greta Gerwig’s box office hit, Barbie. Other artists who contributed include Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj and Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.