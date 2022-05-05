Karol G says she nearly worked with BLACKPINK on a remix of ‘Tusa’

Karol G has revealed that she initially planned to collaborate with BLACKPINK on a remix of her 2019 song ‘Tusa’.

In a recent interview with MTV, the Colombian singer recently spoke about the songs on her current playlist. When asked to name a song on the playlist by an artist she hopes to collaborate with, Karol G picked BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That’, before recalling a time when they had a chance have worked together.

“I have to say a short story. When I launched ‘Tusa’ with Nicki Minaj, in my mind I had a remix that we never tried,” she said. “If I would’ve done a remix, I would’ve done it with BLACKPINK. We never tried because of COVID things. We spoke, but that would’ve been like, the remix of life.”

Advertisement

Despite the missed opportunity, Karol G says she still yearns to work with the K-pop girl group, and specifically singled out member Lisa. “I would love, love, really love to work with Lisa from BLACKPINK,” she added.

‘Tusa’ was originally released in 2019 in collaboration with Nicki Minaj. The song later appeared as part of Karol G’s 2021 LP ‘KG0516’. More recently, the reggaeton star also performed a set at this year’s Coachella festival.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK are reportedly gearing up to release new music soon, with reports claiming that the quartet have plans to drop a new album later in the year. YG Entertainment has since clarified that while BLACKPINK are indeed preparing to make their, though an official release date has not been set.