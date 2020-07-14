Karol G says she’s feeling well after testing positive for coronavirus

Karol G has confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an Instagram live video watched by more than 100,000 fans, the Colombia Reggaeton singer said she had tested positive several weeks ago but had not gone public with her diagnosis.

“First of all, thank you to all the people that have reached out to me. I hadn’t said anything because my parents are far away and I didn’t want them to worry about me,” she said.

Advertisement

“Because my new single [Ay DiOs Mío] was coming out, I didn’t want coronavirus to be the news. Now that the news is out, my parents are very nervous and if it was under any other circumstance, they’d be here by my side.”

The singer went on to say that she is feeling well despite the diagnosis, and has since sought another test to work out when she is free of the virus.

“I feel well. Today, I got another test and hoping this one will be negative,” she said.

Earlier this month, Karol G featured on ‘Enjoy Yourself’, taken from Pop Smoke’s first posthumous album ‘Shoot From The Stars, Aim For The Moon’. The rising New York rapper, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot and killed during an alleged break-in at the house he was staying in in the Hollywood Hills on February 19 this year. He was 20.