Karol G announces UK and European shows for 2024 ‘MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO’ Tour

Karol G has announced details of UK and European tour dates, set to kick off next year. Find ticket details below.

The new run of live shows for 2024 comes as a new leg of her ‘MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO’ tour and celebrates the release of her latest studio album, which arrived in August.

Set to run throughout June and July, the first date of the UK and European tour kicks off with a stop at the Hallenstadion venue in Zurich on June 8. From there, Karol G will play shows in Germany and the Netherlands, before heading over to the UK for a show at the O2 Arena in London.

Remaining shows in June include shows in Paris’ Accor Arena (22), Milan’s Mediolanum Forum (25) and the Sportpalais in Antwerp (29). From there, the remaining three shows will be held in July and see the singer make stops in Berlin, Lisbon and Madrid.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time this Friday (December 15) and can be found here. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Karol G’s 2024 UK and Europe tour dates are:

JUNE

8 – Hallenstadion, Zurich (Switzerland)

11- Lanxess Arena, Cologne (Germany)

14 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam (Netherlands)

18- O2 Arena, London (UK)

22 – Accor Arena, Paris (France)

25 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan (Italy)

29 – Sportpalais, Antwerp (Belgium)

JULY

2 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin (Germany)

7 – Altice Arena, Lisbon (Portugal)

20 – Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid (Spain)

This new leg of tour dates comes on the heels of the Colombian pop star’s 27-date trek across Latin America – set to take place earlier in 2024 – which includes concerts in Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

Following its release back in August, ‘Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)’ was given a four-star review from NME, who described it as rife with “plaintive melody dovetails with snappy reggaeton beats”.

More recently, it was ranked as number 46 on NME’s countdown of the best albums of 2023 – described as an LP that “continued to pave the way as a history-maker” and “bound to withstand the test of time”.

Similarly, in this year’s edition of Spotify Wrapped, Karol G was listed as one of the Top 10 most streamed artists on the platform globally.