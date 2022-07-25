Kasabian add Doncaster show to 2022 UK tour

Kasabian have added an extra date to their upcoming UK and Ireland tour.

The Leicester band will hit the road this October in support of their seventh album ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’, which is due for release on August 12 via Columbia.

The new album was originally due out on August 5, but the date had to be pushed as a result of “production issues” at their vinyl plant.

Serge Pizzorno and co. are set to perform in Manchester (October 28), London (29), Cardiff (November 2), Birmingham (4) and Glasgow (5), with the new Doncaster date taking place on October 31.

Earlier this month, the band confirmed a pair of additional gigs: The Telegraph Building in Belfast on October 20, and the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on October 21. Any remaining tickets are available here.

NEW DATE 🎟We’ve added The Dome, Doncaster to our tour! Tickets on sale Thursday at 9:30am🎟 https://t.co/t860injJ3m @DoncasterDome pic.twitter.com/98gbBy8wfY — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) July 25, 2022

Kasabian have already previewed ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’ with the singles ‘ALYGATOR’, ‘SCRIPTVRE’ and ‘Chemicals’. The forthcoming record will mark the group’s first full-length release since the departure of ex-frontman Tom Meighan in 2020.

Meighan was fired from the band after being convicted of assaulting his then-girlfriend-now-wife, Vikki Ager. Serge Pizzorno has since taken on the role of frontman.

During an interview with NME in May, Pizzorno said that stepping into the lead singer job hadn’t altered his approach to songwriting. “I’ve always done it my way,” he explained. “If anything, it’s more fun in terms of being able to visualise the live show.”

He continued: “This album was just us saying, ‘Let’s see what we can do, let’s see where we can take this’. Every album we’ve made has been way different to the one previously and you’ve never really known where we’re going to go next.”