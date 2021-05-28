Kasabian announce first UK tour since Tom Meighan’s departure

Kasabian have announced their first tour dates since the departure of Tom Meighan, who parted ways with the band last year after he was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend.

Meighan parted ways with the Leicester group in July 2020, in order to “concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track,” before appearing at Leicester Magistrates Court to face a charge of assault against his partner Vikki Ager. He pleaded guilty and was subsequently sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work.

Now, Kasabian have confirmed they will return this October for an intimate run of shows across the UK with a new line-up.

Advertisement

It is believed that guitarist Serge Pizzorno will now assume full frontman duties in Meighan’s absence, while the band have also announced the addition of guitarist Tim Carter.

“We’re incredibly excited to announce these intimate shows. We love our band, our music and our fans too much to ever stop! We’ll be playing all the classic tunes plus something new for the mosh pit to bounce too. So come join us for the biggest party of 2021! See you there,” the band said of the shows.

You can check out the tour dates in full below, ahead of tickets going on sale here from Friday, June 4, at 10AM.

OCTOBER 2021

Wed 13 – GLASGOW, O2 Academy

Thu 14 – LIVERPOOL, O2 University (Mountford Hall)

Fri 15 – CARDIFF, Great Hall

Sun 17 – LEEDS, O2 Academy

Mon 18 – LINCOLN, The Engine Shed

Wed 20 – NOTTINGHAM, Rock City

Thu 21 – SHEFFIELD, O2 Academy

Fri 22 – MANCHESTER, O2 Victoria Warehouse

Sun 24 – NORWICH, UEA

Tue 26 – NEWCASTLE, O2 City Hall

Wed 27 – LEICESTER, De Montfort Hall

Thu 28 – BOURNEMOUTH, O2 Academy

Sat 30 – SOUTHAMPTON, O2 Guildhall

Sun 31 – BRISTOL, O2 Academy

NOVEMBER 2021

Tues 02 – LONDON, O2 Academy Brixton

Meighan, meanwhile, discussed his assault conviction for the first time in an interview last year. He said he took “full responsibility” for the incident.