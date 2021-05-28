Kasabian announce first UK tour since Tom Meighan’s departure

Kasabian have announced their first tour dates since the departure of Tom Meighan, who parted ways with the band last year after he was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend.
Meighan parted ways with the Leicester group in July 2020, in order to “concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track,” before appearing at Leicester Magistrates Court to face a charge of assault against his partner Vikki Ager. He pleaded guilty and was subsequently sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work.
Now, Kasabian have confirmed they will return this October for an intimate run of shows across the UK with a new line-up.
It is believed that guitarist Serge Pizzorno will now assume full frontman duties in Meighan’s absence, while the band have also announced the addition of guitarist Tim Carter.
“We’re incredibly excited to announce these intimate shows. We love our band, our music and our fans too much to ever stop! We’ll be playing all the classic tunes plus something new for the mosh pit to bounce too. So come join us for the biggest party of 2021! See you there,” the band said of the shows.
You can check out the tour dates in full below, ahead of tickets going on sale here from Friday, June 4, at 10AM.
OCTOBER 2021
Wed 13 – GLASGOW, O2 Academy
Thu 14 – LIVERPOOL, O2 University (Mountford Hall)
Fri 15 – CARDIFF, Great Hall
Sun 17 – LEEDS, O2 Academy
Mon 18 – LINCOLN, The Engine Shed
Wed 20 – NOTTINGHAM, Rock City
Thu 21 – SHEFFIELD, O2 Academy
Fri 22 – MANCHESTER, O2 Victoria Warehouse
Sun 24 – NORWICH, UEA
Tue 26 – NEWCASTLE, O2 City Hall
Wed 27 – LEICESTER, De Montfort Hall
Thu 28 – BOURNEMOUTH, O2 Academy
Sat 30 – SOUTHAMPTON, O2 Guildhall
Sun 31 – BRISTOL, O2 Academy
NOVEMBER 2021
Tues 02 – LONDON, O2 Academy Brixton
Meighan, meanwhile, discussed his assault conviction for the first time in an interview last year. He said he took “full responsibility” for the incident. He is now working on his debut solo album.