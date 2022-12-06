Kasabian announce huge UK and Ireland shows for summer 2023

Kasabian have announced a headline outdoor show at Leeds Millennium Square set to take place next summer, as well as a selection of new and rescheduled shows in Ireland.

The band claimed their sixth chart-topping album back in August with ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’, and wrapped up their recent UK arena tour last month.

Serge Pizzorno, Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews and Tim Carter are already set to perform a handful of Irish dates in June, as well as Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival the following month.

The newly announced date at Leeds’ Millennium Square – which has featured some huge recent performances, including Richard Ashcroft back in July this year – will take place on July 7 2023, and promises some “very special guests”.

Kasabian have also shared details of their rescheduled Dublin date, a show at Limerick’s King John Castle, and an appearance at Sea Sessions in Bundoran, all taking place in June.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday (December 8) at 9.30am GMT, and will be available to buy here – see details of the new dates via the band’s recent tweets below.

☄️June 13 Ireland, Dublin, 3 Olympia Theatre (Rescheduled)

☄️June 14 Ireland, Limerick, King John Castle.

☄️June 16-18 Ireland, Bundoran, Sea Sessions.

🎫Tickets Friday 9th December via https://t.co/3x7pubdP7a🎫 pic.twitter.com/vWuVRDSGrJ — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) December 6, 2022

In a four-star review of ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’, NME wrote: “Kasabian have always been about having a good fucking time, and although this is understandably their most introspective record yet, it does point to euphoria ahead.”

“Back in May, the frontman told NME: ‘This album was just us saying, ‘Let’s see what we can do – let’s see where we can take this’.’ On the evidence of this surprising, eclectic and intimate record – which still finds time for the anthems of old – the answer is: as far as they want to.”