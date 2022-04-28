Kasabian have announced the release of a new single, ‘SCRIPTVRE’ – listen to a snippet of the track below.

Taking to social media this evening (April 28), the band shared a teaser for the track alongside a glitchy video that sees them performing in front of a black backdrop while wearing matching white outfits.

“SCRIPTVRE Æ. CLICK TO PRE-SAVE NOW ON STORIES/BIO,” Kasabian captioned the clip, revealing that the new track will be released on May 6.

The menacing, drum-heavy teaser ends with echoey vocals that sound like mid-’90s Beastie Boys. You can check it out below.

‘SCRIPTVRE’ is the band’s second release since the departure of Tom Meighan, following last October’s ‘ALYGATYR’. Serge Pizzorno took over as the band’s frontman after Meighan was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend in 2020.

Kasabian showcased the new single at a homecoming show in Leicester last October. The live performance saw guitarist Serge Pizzorno take lead vocals while The Music‘s Rob Harvey provided backing vocals at De Montfort Hall.

The band recently shared details of some new European tour dates set for ater this year.

Kasabian will pay dates in Belgium, Germany, Netherlands and France. You can get remaining tickets for France and Netherlands here and Belgium and Germany here. See the full list of dates below.

OCTOBER 2022

8 – Belgium, Brussels, Cirque Royal

10 – Germany, Cologne, E-Werk

11 – Germany, Berlin, Columbiahalle

13 – Netherlands, Amsterdam, AFAS Live

14 – France, Paris, Olympia

17 – Germany, Munich, Tonhalle

The band are also due to headline Neighbourhood Weekender and Isle Of Wight Festival this year.

Meanwhile, Meighan opened up about his mental health, experience in rehab and “consequence culture” in a blog post published back in September. The singer first discussed his assault conviction during an interview in 2020. He said he took “full responsibility” for the incident. He is currently working on his debut solo album.